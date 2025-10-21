WATCH: NFL Referee Shields Player During Wild Sideline Brawl

If this referee thing doesn’t work out, a certain NFL official could have a future as a bodyguard.

At around the mid-point of the fourth quarter of Monday Night Football’s clash between the Texans and the Seahawks, Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. picked off Vikings QB Sam Darnold. Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba tried to tackle Stingley, but received a strong stiff-arm to the facemask as the pair careened toward the Houston sideline.

Smith-Njigba was shoved backward onto the Texans’ bench, finding himself in the unenviable position of being helmetless and seated on the opposing team’s bench, surrounded by a bunch of angry players.

Enter field judge Nathan Jones, who sprang into action and bodily shielded Smith-Njigba from the swirling mob of Texans players.

Jones, it turns out, is a former NFL player.

For his part, Smith-Njigba did well not to respond ot the physical and verbal taunts and provocations from Texans players. And that’s a good thing, considering he had already drawn a taunting penalty in the first quarter, and a second such infraction would have resulted in his ejection.