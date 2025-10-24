NBA Denies Quietly Benching Terry Rozier in 2023

The National Basketball Association is denying rumors that the league had quietly benched Miami Heat Guard Terry Rozier after he was implicated in an FBI gambling probe.

The benching rumor was publicized by ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, who claimed that the NBA had prior knowledge of Rozier’s gambling irregularities and benched the Heat player during the 2023 season.

“Any assertion that the NBA had anything to do with Terry Rozier not playing games following his departure from the game on March 23, 2023, is categorically false,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass told Front Office Sports. “Per team doctors, Rozier had a real foot injury confirmed with an MRI.”

Windhorst said the NBA was alerted to the issue by the irregularities observed by the sportsbooks, and that Rozier was benched during a March 23, 2023, game while still with the Charlotte Hornets. Indeed, Rozier didn’t play for the rest of that season, supposedly due to an injury. Windhorst alleged that the injury was just a cover to keep Rozier off the court for the remainder of the season. And by the following year, he was with the Heat.

But with the arrest this week, Windhorst also says the NBA will have to explain why Rozier was allowed to keep playing after joining Miami in 2024.

The FBI investigation alleges that Rozier informed the mob-controlled gambling syndicate that he was leaving the 2023 game early.

The foreknowledge allegedly helped crooked gamblers wager $200,000 that he would underperform. The FBI added that those with insider info would allow them to reap major profits and that “the defendants and Rozier counted the money at his house.”

After all this, Windhorst alleged, the NBA benched Rozier but inexplicably let him return after joining the Heat.

As the New York Post reported, the NBA issued a statement about the March 2023 issues and alerted fans to irregularities in the betting market. But the league never mentioned Rozier by name.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston