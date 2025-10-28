Poll Shows Contentious Split Among NFL Fans Over Bad Bunny Halftime Show

If you are strongly opposed to the NFL choosing Bad Bunny to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show, you are not alone. However, if you approve of Bad Bunny or don’t care, you’re also not alone.

That seems to be the main takeaway from a recent Quinnipiac poll, which shows that 48 percent of respondents approve of the selection of the Puerto Rican rapper for this year’s halftime entertainment. In comparison, 29 percent disapprove and 24 percent have no opinion.

The numbers break down along party lines.

“Democrats (74 – 10 percent) and independents (52 – 22 percent) approve of the NFL’s decision to have Bad Bunny perform the Super Bowl halftime show, while Republicans (63 – 16 percent) disapprove, reflecting recent criticism of the pick by the Trump administration,” the poll reports.

Large majorities of blacks and Hispanics favor the idea of Bad Bunny performing at the halftime show. However, when it comes to whites, the margins were much narrower.

“A larger share of Black adults (61 – 19 percent) and Hispanic adults (65 – 20 percent) approve of the decision than white adults (41 – 34 percent),” Quinnipiac reports.

The fault lines in the poll also centered on age, with young people approving of the NFL’s decision by a crushing majority.

“There is a big difference when considering age, with 18 to 34 year olds (64 – 17 percent) approving of the decision compared to adults 65 years of age and over, who are divided, as 36 percent approve and 37 percent disapprove,” the poll states.

According to Brittani Webb, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Media Studies at Quinnipiac University’s School of Communications, the polarizing poll shows that sports fans are not immune to the political undercurrents sweeping the country.

“The NFL chose a global superstar to perform for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, yet the immense popularity of Bad Bunny’s music can’t escape the political tensions currently felt across the United States,” Webb said. For anyone who still argues that sports are apolitical, the polarized reactions suggest otherwise.”

1,519 U.S. adults nationwide were surveyed from October 16th – 20th with a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points, including the design effect.