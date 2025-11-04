Tom Brady Admits His Current Dog Is Clone of Former Pet Lua, Who Died in 2023

Tom Brady has admitted that his current dog, Junie, was cloned from cells taken from a previous pet that died in 2023.

Brady says that Junie, his pit bull mix, is cloned from his previous dog, Lua, which he shared with his kids and ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Junie was apparently cloned using blood samples saved before Lua’s death two years ago.

The cloning was arranged in association with Colossal Biosciences, a Dallas-based biotech company, according to USA Today.

“I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family,” Brady said in an announcement in cooperation with the company. “A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family’s elderly dog before she passed.”

Brady added that the company “gave my family a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog” and said that he is “excited how Colossal and Viagen’s tech together can help both families losing their beloved pets while helping to save endangered species.”

The three-time NFL MVP and seven-time Super Bowl winner is now a Fox Sports broadcaster. He is also an investor in Colossal.

