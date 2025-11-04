Victor Conte, Man Behind Infamous MLB Steroid Scandal, Dead at 75

Victor Conte, the man behind the infamous steroid scandal that rocked the sports world in 2003, has died at 75 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Scientific Nutrition for Advanced Conditioning (SNAC), Conte’s company, announced his passing in a post on X.

“We are Heartbroken by the Passing of our Fearless Leader, SNAC Mastermind | SNAC CEO | Anti-Doping Advocate | Creator of ZMA® | Former Tower of Power and Herbie Hancock Bassist, Victor Conte,” the announcement said.

“We will Honor his Wishes. SNAC and his Legacy will Carry Forward, Strong and Forever. We LOVE you, Conte!” it added.

Conte became a polarizing figure in 2003 when the FBI raided his previous company, BALCO, “as part of an investigation into the steroids scandal that rocked multiple sports leagues, most notably Major League Baseball,” per Fox News.

“He later pleaded guilty in 2005 to conspiracy to distribute steroids and money laundering, admitting to supplying performance-enhancing drugs to several high-profile athletes, including Barry Bonds, baseball’s home run king, and Olympic gold medalist Marion Jones,” it noted.

Conte served four months in a minimum-security federal prison and later regretted his role in the scandal while expressing some semblance of pride for the athletes’ accomplishments in a Netflix documentary.

“When Marion Jones hit the finish line and won the gold medal, when Barry Bonds hit all these home runs, you know, any of these great accomplishments, those are things that I’ll always be proud of,” he said.

Despite his past troubles, Conte later sold natural supplements through his company SNAC and even advised boxers Terence “Bud” Crawford and Claressa Shields.

