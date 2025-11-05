WATCH: Massive Brawl Erupts in Bass Pro Shop Over Bathroom Argument

Customers at a Bass Pro Shop in Odessa, Texas, broke out in a massive brawl after an argument near the store’s restrooms.

The brawl began as a disagreement as customers waited in line to use the restroom at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to KDFW-TV.

Cell phone video of the altercation shows two groups of men throwing punches and wrestling each other to the floor as other shoppers stood by in shock.

Two men are seen throwing punches outside the bathrooms. And for some reason, a man in a Texas Longhorns jersey also waded in and began attacking another.

One female bystander was incensed by the whole spectacle.

In the video, she can be heard screaming, “Grown-ass men acting like idiots!” and also, “And you wonder why our schools are falling apart! It’s their fault! Look at the example that you’re setting!”

Police were eventually called, but no arrests were made, as all parties declined to file charges.

However, each fighter was issued a criminal trespass warning and told they were permanently banned from the store.

The original two combatants each sustained minor injuries, and no medical care was required.

The identities of those caught up in the brawl were not released.

