NCAA: Six Men’s Basketball Players Rigged Games, Provided Info to Gamblers

The NCAA has announced the results of an investigation revealing that six college basketball players manipulated games by supplying inside information to gamblers, a massive violation of the organization’s rules.

The NCAA identified the players as Cedquavious Hunter, Dyquavian Short, Jamond Vincent, Donovan Sanders, Alvin Stredic, and Chatton “BJ” Freeman.

“Hunter, Short, and Vincent played for the University of New Orleans, Sanders and Stredic were enrolled at Mississippi Valley, and Freeman was a member of Arizona State,” the New York Post reported.

The NCAA also noted that these six are not the only ones caught up in a gambling investigation. More announcements will be made in the near future.

The investigation into the players at New Orleans was spurred by a tip about “game manipulation” delivered by the school to the NCAA’s enforcement staff back in February.

According to the report, a student not involved in the gambling violations overheard several players talking about helping a third party place a bet on a game against McNeese State on Dec. 28, 2024. The game ended with New Orleans losing 86-61.

NCAA investigators say that Dyquavian Short told another player not to score any more points at the end of the game, and that Jamond Vincent texted someone, saying he would “throw the game.”

The NCAA also alleges that Short and Cedquavious Hunter talked about receiving $5,000 in payment.

“Vincent acknowledged the conversations about throwing the game but denied following through with the plan, and Short and Hunter denied knowledge of and involvement in the plan,” the investigators said.

As for the Mississippi Valley players, they also found themselves in the crosshairs of investigators in February after a tipster told the organization that Donovan Sanders had told someone he intended to “throw the game.”

Sanders reportedly attempted to get other players to join his scheme and said they would get paid to throw the game. He also admitted that someone offered him cash to throw a game against Alcorn State on Jan. 6.

The NCAA added that another investigation found that former Fresno State Bulldog Mykell Robinson supplied insider information to bettors.

The investigations come on the heels of the NCAA’s efforts to change its rules and to allow college athletes to bet on games. The rule change has alarmed several congressmen, who have sent a letter to the NCAA asking to see the new rules before they are fully implemented, to ensure they don’t break federal laws.

