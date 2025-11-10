The International Olympic Committee is set to ban men who identify as women from all female Olympic sporting events, a report claims.

According to The Times in the UK, the IOC is preparing to announce it early next year officially.

The likely announcement comes on the heels of an IOC scientific study of the physical advantages that transgender women have over natural-born women, the paper’s sources say.

The results of the study were delivered by medical and scientific director Dr Jane Thornton on Nov. 10 in a closed-door meeting with IOC officials.

The IOC had already taken a step back from the transgender issue when it ruled that the individual sports leagues and governing bodies would be allowed to set the standards for their sports without the IOC imposing any rules for trans inclusion on them.

Before that decision, the IOC had allowed all trans athletes if they met specific requirements for testosterone levels and transition periods. But that rule ultimately ran afoul of the various sports governing bodies that turned against trans inclusion over fairness issues.

The changes were promised by Kirsty Coventry, the IOC’s recently ensconced leader, who, upon taking office, vowed to address trans-athlete issues.

“We understand there will be differences depending on the sports. We should make the effort to place emphasis on the protection of the female category, and we should ensure that this is done in consensus with all the stakeholders,” Coventry said early this year, adding that new rules have to be based on “science.”

The new rule banning trans athletes will likely be implemented ahead of the 2028 Games in L.A.

Many are celebrating the coming rules change.

Women’s rights advocate Sharron Davies wrote, “About time! Males not allowed in sport for females at the Olympics. Now it’s imperative all females are treated with the same respect. No males in any sport for females. It’s simply cheating. Misogyny, Unfair & often unsafe.”

Many others have also joined the celebration:

