Marshawn Kneeland’s Girlfriend Speaks Out After His Shocking Death

Marshawn Kneeland’s girlfriend has finally spoken out since the Dallas Cowboys player’s shocking suicide.

Kneeland was found dead on November 5 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Now, Catalina Mancera says she is “grieving hard” over Kneeland’s death.

“I’m grieving hard right now. It will be a long time before I’ll feel ready to talk at any length,” Mancera said, according to the New York Post.

“We’re still in the early stages of everything. We are working on the funeral arrangements. I don’t know where it’s going to be yet,” Mancera added.

She refused to speculate on the NFL player’s death, saying, “It’s too much.”

Kneeland’s death occurred after he led the Frisco Police Department on a high-speed chase on the Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway ,the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.

The 24-year-old player reportedly sent a text to his family to say goodbye just before police found Kneeland’s body at 1:31 a.m.

Police say that Mancera had contacted them and said Kneeland had expressed suicidal thoughts to her.

Mancera’s warnings were relayed by 911 dispatchers during the incident, according to audio released by TMZ.

Kneeland’s agent. Jonathan Prezley said he was “shattered” by his client’s death.

“I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream of being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words,” Prezley said.

