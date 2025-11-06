REPORT: Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland Died from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound, Texted Family Goodbye

Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died Wednesday night from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, TMZ Sports reports.

According to police dispatch audio obtained by TMZ Sports, the player texted his family goodbye amid a mental health episode.

In the audio, the dispatcher informs officers that Kneeland’s girlfriend said he was armed and having a mental health incident. She also told police dispatchers that Kneeland had said he would “end it all.”

The dispatchers then inform officers that the NFL had contacted Plano PD and that the “subject is texting his family goodbye.”

The Frisco Police Department reports that Kneeland had been involved in a chase with officers at 10:39 PM. During the pursuit, officers lost track of Kneeland’s vehicle only to find it crashed and abandoned on the Dallas Parkway.

Nearly three hours later, at 1:30 AM, officers detected heat signatures and blood coming from a body in a portable toilet, which was later identified as Kneeland.

The Cowboys announced the second-year player’s death on Thursday.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the team said. “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend, Catalina, and his family.”

Kneeland accounted for 13 sacks during his collegiate career at Western Michigan from 2019 to 2023. He became a second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2024. During his rookie season, Kneeland appeared in 11 games. He appeared in seven of the Cowboys’ nine games this year.