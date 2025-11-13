Ex-Browns QB Bernie Kosar Receives ‘Aggressive’ Treatment Ahead of Liver Transplant

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is reportedly undergoing “aggressive” procedures to stop internal bleeding while he waits for a liver transplant.

Kosar shared details about his medical situation in a post on X, featuring a video filmed in the hospital. In the video, he said he has undergone “two aggressive procedures” this week and is set for a third procedure.

“I could really use your love, support, and actual prayers today,” he said.

Kosar has reported that about 16 months ago, he was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson’s disease, the Associated Press reported.

Kosar began his football career at the University of Miami from 1982 to 1984. Then he played for the NFL for 12 seasons, starting in 1985, most of them with the Browns. He was selected by the Browns in the 1995 NFL supplemental draft and led the Browns to three AFC championship games. The Browns released him in 1993, but after the Dallas Cowboys picked him up, he won his only Super Bowl ring that year. He closed out his career with two seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Kosar ended his NFL career with 1,994 completions in 3,365 attempts for 23,301 yards and 124 touchdowns, 87 interceptions, and five rushing touchdowns. He also set the record for the most consecutive completed passes without an interception, a mark finally broken by Tom Brady in 2020.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.