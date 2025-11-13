VIDEO: Commanders Ban Fan Who Jumped onto Field During Game vs. Lions

A particular Commander’s fan who jumped onto the field on Sunday has watched his final game at Northwest Stadium.

The Washington Commanders announced on Wednesday that they have banned a fan who jumped out of the stands and onto the field. It was initially reported that he was trying to attack the Lions’ long snapper, Hogan Hatten.

The fan, decked out in a Jayden Daniels jersey, suffered the same fate as his shirt’s namesake for much of the season. He was promptly and violently tackled to the ground by a swarm of defenders. The defenders, in this case, are stadium security personnel.

Reports circulated that the fan and Hatten had been in a verbal dispute. However, after the game, the Lions specialist took to social media to say there had been no argument between the two.

“The video going around suggesting I was arguing with a Commanders fan before he rushed the field is inaccurate,” Hatten wrote. “I did not to that person at all during the game. I struck up a fun conversation with a young fan, who you can’t see sitting in the front of him in the first row, and ended up giving him a ball after the game!”

So, what prompted the fan to charge onto the field remains a mystery. But one thing is clear: he won’t be doing it again. Not at Northwest Stadium, anyway.