Photos of Bad Bunny in Mini Skirt, High Hills Go Viral After Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement

Photos of the NFL’s newly chosen half-time performer, Bad Bunny, have resurfaced featuring the Trump-hating rapper wearing a pink mini skirt and high heels.

The Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was chosen to headline the Super Bowl show next year despite having said he would never perform in the U.S. again because he disagrees with President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The pop star had told the media that he could not risk appearing in the U.S. out of fear for his Latino fans.

“Honest, I can’t risk the safety of my fans like that. Mainland America just doesn’t feel necessary to me anymore,” Bad Bunny said early in September. “I’ve already performed there many times. Fans in the U.S. have had plenty of chances to see me perform live.”

The pink mini skirt getup isn’t the only time Bad Bunny has appeared dressed in women’s clothing.

Bad Bunny has been a virulent critic of Trump and backed Kamala Harris just months before she lost last year’s presidential election.

The choice of the skirt-wearing, anti-ICE, and anti-Trump rapper is being criticized as evidence that the NFL once again does not know its audience.

