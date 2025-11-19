National Anthem Singer Criticized Over ‘Stripper Look,’ Says NFL Approved Outfit

American singer Karina Pasian earned mixed reviews for her rendition of the national anthem ahead of the Commanders-Dolphins game in Spain on Sunday, with many questioning her choice of garb.

Pasian appeared on the field with thigh-high black stockings and garters and a vintage Marc Jacobs mini dress cut way down the front. While the Grammy nominee earned plaudits for her vocals, many were somewhat offended by her clothing, prompting the singer to apologize for her choices.

The singer admitted that she loved her look — which she called “super cabaret, super burlesque” — but still apologized “if anyone felt offended,” the New York Post reported.

The 34-year-old singer did hasten to point out that the NFL approved her clothing.

“They approved my outfit a few days before. It was all approved by the NFL,” she said.

“I’m really sorry if anyone felt offended by it, but it wasn’t my intention. My intention was to have a good time. I loved my outfit!” she said.

Pasian also posted a behind-the-scenes video showing her stylists helping her prepare for her moment in the spotlight.

Regardless, Pasian said she was thrilled by the experience.

“It’s such an honor to represent my country in the place I now call home,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Dolphins beat the Commanders, 16-13.

