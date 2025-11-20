VIDEO: Kirk Herbstreit Is Done with Accusation of SEC Bias at ESPN: ‘F*ck You!’

Do not accuse ESPN of having a bias towards the Southeastern Conference (SEC). Or, Kirk Herbstreit is going to yell at you.

The SEC has become the gold standard of college football over the last two decades, with teams from the conference winning the majority of national championships, filling up the majority of teams in the Top 25 on most given weeks, and putting more first and second round picks into the NFL than just about any other two or three conferences combined.

This nearly unprecedented run of success has led many in the sports media to heap enormous amounts of praise on teams in the conference, whether it’s deserved or not, and, according to fans, has led to College Football Playoff (CFP) voters to rank SEC teams higher than is merited simply because of the conference they play in.

However, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit says those people are just dumb.

On Monday’s episode of Nonstop, the podcast that Herbstreit hosts with fellow ESPN college football analyst Joey Galloway, Herbstreit leveled both barrels at his critics during a discussion of the latest CFP rankings, which saw nine SEC teams place in the Top 25.

“‘Bama would be the fourth, potentially fifth team in these rankings for the SEC,” Herbsteit said. “So, we’re not trying to — these idiots that say, “How much do people pay you to say this bullsh*t?” F off! We’re talking about the sport. We’re talking about what we care about. I don’t give a sh*t about the SEC. I give a sh*t about, where are they going to come? How are they going to find these 12 teams? How are they going to split these hairs at 11, 12, 13, 14? It’s fascinating to me. I don’t really care who they put in. Put Miami in. I don’t care.

I don’t care if you put six Group of 5 teams in. Do whatever you want to do. I’m just saying, based on what the Sagarin ratings, the AP, the Coaches Poll, everybody recognizes the depth and the challenge of the SEC. You can hate that. You can make fun of that. Do whatever the hell you want with that. That’s the reality of the sport. That’s the reality of the world. You can live in a fake world. Do whatever the f*ck you want to do, as far as I’m concerned. But the reality is [in] this sport, we’re trying to get the best 12 teams in.”

