MMA Fighter Dies at 31 After Sustaining Injury During Fight

Isaac Johnson, a 31-year-old MMA fighter, has died after sustaining an injury during a bout on Friday night.

Johnson, a Chicago native, was injured during the Matador Fighter Challenge at Cicero Stadium. According to NBC 5 in Chicago, Johnson collapsed after getting injured in his bout with Mario Aleksandrovski.

Authorities report that an ambulance was called at 8:38 p.m. to transport an injured fighter to Loyola University Medical Center. Johnson made it to the hospital, but was pronounced dead at 12:01 a.m.

The event’s promoter, Joe Goytia, wrote a statement on Facebook lamenting the fighter’s passing.

“This is a post I hoped to never make. Last night, one of the fighters in our event, Isaac Johnson, collapsed towards the end of his fight,” he wrote. “Medical attention was given by medical staff on hand, and he was transported to the hospital. I was then informed at around 130 am this morning that he didn’t make it. I don’t have the words to express how I feel right now; all I can say is my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and teammates. We will know more as the medical report is released .”

Goytia informed Fox 5 in Washington, DC, that Johnson passed his pre-fight physical, TMZ Sports reports.

Johnson’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.