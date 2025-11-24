Case of Missing Virginia High School Coach Takes New Twist

The strange case of the disappearance of a Virginia high school football coach has taken another turn as the coach’s school has revealed that a district employee has been implicated in the case.

Travis Turner, the head coach at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, disappeared sometime last week and has been officially declared missing, the New York Post has reported.

The 46-year-old coach disappeared in the middle of an undefeated season, and police added that Turner was the subject of an “investigation,” the nature of which has not been explained.

So far, police have said only that they have no plans to arrest Turner and that the investigation is in an early stage. But when they were en route to interview the coach, they were “informed that Turner was no longer at the location.” And Turner has not been seen since.

However, the latest development comes as the school district has admitted that an employee has been placed on leave in connection with the case.

“A staff member has been placed on administrative leave with pay while an external agency reviews an allegation that was reported to the division,” the district said in a statement.

The school also noted that there has been no assignment of guilt in any way, adding, “This is standard procedure and not a determination of wrongdoing. This situation also involves an active law-enforcement matter, and the division cannot comment further.”

Meanwhile, the Virginia State Police has noted that they have deployed resources to locate the coach, but “At this time, Turner has not been located. The investigation remains ongoing.”

The school’s assistant coach, Jay Edwards, has taken over for coach Turner and is continuing to lead the school in its undefeated season.

