Trail Blazers Coach Chauncey Billups Pleads Not Guilty in Gambling Probe

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups entered a plea of not guilty Monday against federal charges that he participated in a rigged poker game scheme to defraud other players of millions of dollars.

Billups, 49, was arrested late in October in connection with a Vegas gambling ring that is allegedly tied to the Bonanno, Genovese, and Colombo crime families.

The FBI alleges that Billups was the “face man” and a “co-conspirator” in the games, acting as a well-known name who could draw others and convince them that the games were on the up and up. Federal prosecutors charged him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum 20-year sentence upon conviction.

Prosecutors also say that the criminals behind the poker game scheme committed violent acts to collect on debts incurred from the crooked games.

The NBA coach has denied any wrongdoing.

Billups appeared in court on Monday before U.S. District Judge Ramon Reye. His bail was set at $5 million. According to USA Today, the coach put up his home in Colorado as collateral to secure a bond.

The Trail Blazers placed Billups on unpaid leave as he continues his defense in the case that isn’t expected to go to court until September of next year.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and assistant coach Damon Jones have also been accused in the gambling scheme. Jones has pleaded not guilty, and Rozier is set to appear in court on December 8.

