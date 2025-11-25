Organizers of the World’s Strongest Woman competition stripped the winner of his title after discovering he is actually a man.

Organizers said they were unaware before the competition that Jammie Booker is actually a biological male, the New York Post reported. Booker’s title was revoked on Tuesday after he dominated the competition at the Official Strongman Games World Championship in Arlington, Texas, over the weekend.

Organizers said Booker violated the competition’s rules, which state that athletes must compete in the category of their “biological sex recorded at birth.”

“It appears that an athlete who is biologically male and who now identifies as female competed in the Women’s Open category,” organizers said in a post to social media.

“Official Strongman officials were unaware of this fact ahead of the competition and we have been urgently investigating since being informed,” the statement reads. “Had we been aware, or had this been declared at any point before or during the competition, this athlete would not have been permitted to compete in the Woman’s Open category.”

UK lifter Andrea Thompson, who was runner-up to Booker, is now the official winner of the competition. Thompson was notably filmed storming off the podium at the competition, calling Booker’s win “bulls—t,” according to the report.

“We are clear — competitors can only compete in the category for the biological sex recorded at birth,” organizers said.

“Official Strongman is inclusive and proud to run events which do not discriminate against athletes based on personal characteristics. Any athlete is welcome. But it is our responsibility to ensure fairness and ensure athletes are assigned to men or women’s categories based on whether they are recorded as male or female at birth.”

Booker has not publicly commented on his disqualification, according to the report. The organization said it has been unable to reach him after the competition.

