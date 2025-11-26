Fans have expressed dismay online after Team USA women’s basketball left Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark off its training camp graphic.

The USA women’s basketball training camp will take place on Dec. 12-14 in Durham, North Carolina. The roster will include top-tier talents like Lauren Betts, Aliyah Boston, Cameron Brink, Paige Bueckers, Veronica Burton, Sonia Citron, Caitlin Clark, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Dearica Hamby, Kiki Iriafen, Rickea Jackson, Brionna Jones, Kelsey Plum, Angel Reese, JuJu Watkins, and Jackie Young.

Despite Clark’s inclusion among the roster, fans were upset when they noticed that the graphic announcing Team USA women’s basketball training camp featured Copper, Plum, and Young, but no Clark. In fairness, Clark did not play for Team USA at the Paris Olympics while those three players won gold at the last turn, per Fox News.

“This is so interesting: if USA Basketball really wanted to go all out promoting WBB, bring new fans in, and get unprecedented attention for a team that dropped in TV viewership at the Paris Olympics, they would have added the photo of one other player to this graphic. But no,” wrote sports author Christine Brennan.

“I’ve covered the Olympics and US sports national governing bodies (NGBs) for 40+ yrs and plan to be covering them for many more. An NGB’s mission is to win medals but also grow its sport. USA Basketball utterly failed to grow WBB at the 2024 Olympics. This is a continuing story,” she added.

