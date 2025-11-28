Lane Kiffin Claims Mississippi State Fans Broke into Locker Room, Stole QB’s Jersey

It’s not unusual for some pranks and hijinks to occur before a big rivalry game. But some Mississippi State fans may have gone a bit too far.

In an interview with ESPN before Thursday’s all-important Egg Bowl matchup between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, Rebels coach Lane Kiffin told ESPN’s Marty Smith that Ole Miss fans had broken into his team’s locker room not once, but twice.

“Shoot, at 10 o’clock last night—luckily, our great Ken Crane, our equipment manager, hid secret cameras in the locker room so we could watch Mississippi State break into our locker room and start stealing things,” Kiffin told Smith. “We reported to Mississippi State, they said they’d put security, and how about this? At 3 o’clock in the morning, they break in again and take Trinidad [Chambliss]’s jersey. So I guess you expect nothing less from these people.”

Yikes.

As of the time of this writing, Mississippi State officials have not confirmed or denied the break-in.

As it stands, Ole Miss leads its hated rivals and alleged burglars 14 -7 with 12:44 remaining in the second quarter. On the line are in-state bragging rights and a chance for the Bulldogs to spoil the Rebels’ College Football Playoff (CFP) hopes.