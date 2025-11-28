Lane Kiffin Undecided on Taking LSU Job: ‘I Have a Lot of Praying To Do’

Where will current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin end up coaching next year? Only God knows.

That much is clear after Ole Miss’s 38-19 throttling of rival Mississippi State on Friday. Reporters immediately descended on the victorious coach and asked him if he had made up his mind whether to stay and continue his successful stint with the Rebels. Or, jump ship for the deep-pocketed conference-rival LSU.

According to Kiffin, that is a matter between him and God.

“No, I haven’t,” Kiffin said on the ABC broadcast immediately after the game. “I have a lot of praying to do to figure that out tomorrow.

“Right now, I’m just gonna go enjoy these players. I told them last night, you’re going to win your 11th game and I want to do is experience the joy watching you and that’s what I’m about to do.”

Kiffin’s name has received mention among the top two coaching vacancies in the SEC: LSU and Florida.

However, media reports indicate Florida has moved on from their pursuit of Kiffin due to “irregular communication” from the coach. Instead, Florida appears to be pursuing Tulane’s Jon Sumrall.

As a result, LSU remains the sole major suitor left for the longtime coach. LSU is rumored to be offering a 7-year, $90 million contract. A contract that Ole Miss has declared they will match.

As for now, Kiffin is coming off an 11-1 season, the best in Ole Miss history, and has the Rebels comfortably inside the College Football Playoff (CFP) bracket.

What happens tomorrow? That’s between Kiffin and God.