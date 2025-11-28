Police Release Dash Cam Video of Marshawn Kneeland Chase, Search

The police dash cam footage recorded during the chase that preceded Dallas Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland’s suicide has been released.

The video released by the Texas Department of Public Safety includes body cam and dash cam footage of the officers who responded to what they at first thought was a stolen car situation on November 5, according to TMZ.

The car being followed by police was reportedly traveling at 160 miles per hour and, at one point, struck another vehicle as police pursued.

The car, though, was not stolen; the NFL player was driving it himself.

Police interviewed the woman whose SUV had been hit by Kneeland’s Dodge Charger. She noted she saw his car advancing and not stopping.

“I saw him in my rearview mirror, coming as fast as he was. I was like, ‘Oh my God, he’s not stopping,’ and then he just plowed into me,” the crash victim said.

Surveillance video also showed the driver of the Charger fleeing the scene on foot. =

Police say they found an empty holster for a pistol when they arrived at the Charger. And the driver was gone. Officers had been tipped by a witness about the direction the driver ran off, but they could not locate Kneeland.

Another video shows a body cam video of officers talking to Kneeland’s girlfriend, who told them that the player was armed and had mental health issues.

Kneeland’s girlfriend also noted that she had been trying to use her phone’s location app to find Kneeland, but without success.



Eventually, officers found Kneeland deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston