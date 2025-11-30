WATCH: Lane Kiffin Cursed, Booed by Ole Miss Fans as He Boards Plane Headed for LSU

On Saturday, Lane Kiffin was serenaded with cheers, praise, and pleas not to leave, after the Rebels’ Egg Bowl victory over rival Mississippi State. Twenty-four hours later, Ole Miss fans bombarded him with boos, curses, and mockery as he boarded the plane bound for Baton Rouge.

A video circulated on social media showing several cars at a small local airport sitting next to a private jet preparing for takeoff. The video also showed a large throng of enraged fans, shouting at Kiffin and making crude gestures, behind a barbed wire fence.

Kiffin made a last-ditch attempt to convince his offensive coaching staff to follow him to Baton Rouge, even going so far as to warn them, saying, “if they’re not on the plane with him to Baton Rouge on Sunday, that they won’t have a spot on LSU’s staff,” according to a report from On3.

However, as of now, only offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. has followed Kiffin to LSU.

Talks between Kiffin and Ole Miss officials about possibly letting the coach remain in his position for the Rebels’ playoff run fell apart on Saturday. The administration decided against allowing their soon-to-be former coach to use the school’s College Football Playoff (CFP) berth to promote his 2026 LSU recruiting class.

In Kiffin’s absence, On3 reports that Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding will serve as interim coach.

Kiffin’s deal with LSU is set to pay him at least $13 million per year, On3 reports.