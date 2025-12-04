Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving Game Reached a Record-Breaking 57 Million Viewers

The NFL earned more viewers than ever for its Thanksgiving Day game this year.

CBS has reported that the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs drew an incredible 57.2 million viewers, not just the most for a Thanksgiving game but the most for any regular-season game in league history, according to the New York Post.

The new record beats the previous one by 15 million viewers, when the Cowboys faced the Giants on Thanksgiving in 2022.

The day started nicely for the NFL. The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions game at one p.m. earned 47.7 million sets of eyeballs.

Even the league’s late game, the Ravens-Bengals matchup, drew 28.4 million viewers, the most for any previous late-night Thanksgiving Day game.

This year’s calculations mark the first time that all streaming, cable, and online services were included in the ratings numbers.

The Chiefs, of course, have benefited from the attention of millions of Taylor Swift fans who have become fascinated with the team thanks to Swift’s romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

