High School Wrestler Accused of Yanking Out Girl’s Hair During Violent Sexual Assault

A top Iowa high school wrestler has been arrested and accused of a sexual assault that was so violent he reportedly ripped a girl’s hair off her head during the attack.

Oskaloosa High School student Kaiden Parker, 18, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with third-degree sexual assault, after police say he “used force to have sexual intercourse” back in March, according to WHO-TV in Des Moines.

The Oskaloosa Police notes that the assault occurred at a home in the town, and immediately after the assault allegedly occurred, the victim told others in the house that she had been forced to have sexual relations with Parker.

Police also noted that the victim had two sections of her scalp that revealed clumps of hair had been ripped out by the roots.

Parker was booked into the Mahaska County Jail, with a $10,000 cash-only bond. He was released from jail after booking. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 12th.

The accused student competed in the 2025 Iowa State Wrestling Tournament and finished 4th at 132 pounds in Class 2A.

Parker also competed in the same tournament in 2024, finishing in sixth place.

The Oskaloosa school district released a statement saying they were investigating the alleged assault.

“We are aware of an allegation against one of our District students. To our understanding, the alleged incident did not take place on school property. The student has not attended in-person classes for approximately one year. The District is investigating the incident, and the matter will be handled consistent with District policy. The District is fully cooperating with law enforcement,” the district said in its statement.

