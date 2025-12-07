Dave Portnoy Wants a Switch to AP Poll Instead of ‘Dishonest Idiots’ at the CFP Committee

The number of people upset about the College Football Playoff (CFP) Committee’s final rankings is innumerable. The number of people with solutions to the problem is smaller.

Dave Portnoy has an idea: use the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Venting his frustration at the “dishonest idiots” who run the CFP, Portnoy argued for abandoning the current selection committee model and using the AP Top 25.

“Here is a wild idea. Get rid of the committee, which is filled with dishonest idiots, and just take the top 12 in the AP poll. Probably solve a lot of problems,” Portnoy wrote on X.

Portnoy took specific objection to Alabama’s inclusion on the playoff bracket after the Tide had lost to Oklahoma and been throttled by Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. However, to make his point, he used a clip of CFP Committee Chairman Hunter Yurachek from last week, laying out a highly suspicious rationale for advancing Alabama past Notre Dame, despite Alabama’s lackluster win over Auburn.

“This is when you knew ESPN and the SEC had it rigged for Bama, no matter what,” Portnoy wrote. “When they made it sound like Bama escaping Auburn, who was so bad this year that they fired their coach, was like beating the ’85 Bears. They looked really good in the 1st half is such a hilarious line.”

The CFP gets underway on December 19 when the Alabama Crimson Tide travels to Norman, Oklahoma, to take on the Sooners.