2026 World Cup ‘Pride Match’ in Seattle Will Feature Egypt and Iran

The 2026 World Cup “Pride Match” will be held as the teams from Egypt and Iran, two countries where homosexuality is outlawed, face off against one another, according to reports.

The gay pride event is organized and run by the local committee in Seattle, and FIFA does not oversee it. So, while FIFA has allowed it, the soccer organization has no direct hand in running the pride event. In addition, the event was planned before the teams were selected or the draw for the 2026 World Cup was made, according to the BBC.

The Seattle Pride Match Advisory Committee insists that the pride recognition will go on as planned and notes that the event was “planned well in advance,” well before the schedule was set for which teams would be playing on which days.

“This match reflects our ongoing commitment to respect, dignity, and unity for all,” the committee insisted in a statement.

The irony is rich, nonetheless.

“In Iran, the maximum punishment for homosexual relations is the death penalty, while in Egypt, morality laws are frequently used to suppress LGBTQ+ rights and relationships,” the BBC reported.

Many on social media felt the dichotomy between the existence of the gay pride match and the two anti-gay countries that will play during the event was too much to take.

FIFA itself also took some heat online over this situation, as many pointed out that the soccer organization allowed the Qatari government to ban any such “pride” recognition during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In this country, homosexuality is also forbidden.

Ahead of the games, the UK teams claimed they would wear gay pride armbands despite Qatar’s prohibition on gay symbols, but they ultimately did not.

