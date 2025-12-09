‘Extremely Rude’: Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert Ripped for Ignoring ESPN’s Sideline Reporter After Beating Eagles

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is taking heat for trying to avoid speaking to ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge after beating the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Rutledge was trying to get some of the typical post-game reactions from the winning QB after the Chargers beat the Eagles 22-19. Still, after first trying to blow her off, Herbert turned to giving scant, distracted answers before bolting away.

After Rutledge tried to corner him for the cameras, Herbert kept edging away and replied, “Yeah, I’m trying to celebrate with my team.”

Rutledge persisted, saying, “No, I know, but can we just talk to you really fast?”

Herbert, who played with a hand injury, did stick around for a minute or so, but he clearly had little interest in answering the reporter’s questions.

Herbert was clearly attempting to avoid a contractual requirement according to the National Football Players Association rules, which state that players must give the media a chance to interview them after games, as the New York Post reported.

Many on social media thought that Herbert was acting like a child.

Austin reporter Alec Nolan slammed Herbert, writing on X, “I’m sorry, I thought Justin Herbert was extremely rude to ESPN’s Laura Rutledge. You know the drill, dude, you’re the QB.”

Others agreed that Herbert was in the wrong:

On the other hand, many more social media commenters felt that Rutledge should have given Herbert more time to celebrate before trying to secure her interview. And they blamed the reporter for the tense encounter.

Arguably, the Eagles lost the game more than the Chargers won it, as the Philadelphians muffed several chances to mount a comeback in the second half on Monday Night Football. The Eagles even allowed a late field goal that tied the game and sent it all into overtime. And QB Jalen Hurts failed to connect with a pass that could have won the game, allowing Chargers player Tony Jefferson to grab an interception.

The Eagles have a must-win game against the Raiders in Week 14 to stay in the hunt, while the Chargers will face the Chiefs next week.

