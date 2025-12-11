REPORT: Ex-Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore to Be Arraigned on Friday

Sherrone Moore, the former Michigan Wolverines head coach who was fired Wednesday for an inappropriate relationship with a staffer and then arrested a short time later as part of an assault investigation, is set to be arraigned on Friday in Pittsfield Township (Ann Arbor), ESPN reports.

ESPN’s Dan Wetzel broke the news of Moore’s arraignment on Thursday afternoon.

Police have yet to reveal any of the charges Moore is facing, only to report that he is “under investigation” in connection with an assault.

Moore, 39, was arrested and booked into Washtenaw County Jail at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10. No specific charges have been publicly listed.

Police in Pittsfield Township sent officers to a location in their jurisdiction at 4:10 PM “for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault.” Officers reported taking a suspect into custody but did not reveal the person’s name.

“This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community,” the statement from the Puttsfield Township police read. “The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor. At this time, the investigation is ongoing.”

The assault report arrived 30 minutes before Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel announced Moore’s firing.

News of the arraignment comes after police said they did not expect to release the charges against the former coach on Thursday.

Moore arrived at Michigan in 2018 as a tight ends coach and moved up to co-offensive coordinator in 2021. In 2023, he became the full-time offensive coordinator during a tumultuous year where a sign-stealing scandal rocked the program. Moore served as head coach for the Wolverines while Jim Harbaugh sat out a three-game suspension in connection with the scandal.

The Wolverines went 8-5 during Moore’s first year at the helm—a year highlighted by a thrilling victory over Ohio State in Columbus and a bowl victory over Alabama.

Michigan went 9-3 in Moore’s first full year as head coach. He served a two-game suspension in 2025 for his part in the sign-stealing scandal.

Biff Poggi will serve as Michigan’s interim head coach until the school hires a new head coach.