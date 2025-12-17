Jim Harbaugh: Sherrone Moore Is ‘Enduring Worst Days of His Life’

Jim Harbaugh, the Los Angeles Chargers coach who handed the reins at Michigan to Sherrone Moore before bolting for the NFL, says that his former assistant is now enduring the “worst days of his life.”

Moore, 39, was fired by Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel after Paige Shiver, the woman with whom he had an affair, brought proof of their illicit relationship to Manuel’s attention. Manuel fired Moore for both the affair and the coach’s prior lie about the tryst. Moore then immediately left Manuel’s office and went to Shiver’s apartment, where he burst through the door, grabbed several butter knives and scissors, and threatened to kill himself and make her watch.

Shiver called the police, and Moore was arrested. He faces charges of home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering.

“I still don’t have my head wrapped around it,” Harbaugh said during a Tuesday appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. “It’s a tragedy. Just praying for all concerned. I love my alma mater, I love Michigan, but I love the Chargers too. I’d be doing a disservice if I wasn’t putting all my focus on this game. This is the most important game for us.”

“It’s a tragedy, so the worst days of his life. ‘Keep it together and take care of your family,’ that’s the message. Giving spiritual guidance is really critical.”

Harbaugh said he has texted Moore since his firing at Michigan.

It was Harbaugh who hired Moore as a tight ends coach in 2018.

On Friday, Moore was released on a $25,000 bond and ordered not to contact the victim. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. If convicted, he could face up to six-and-a-half years in jail.