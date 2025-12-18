Ex-University of Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore’s Fatigued-Looking Mugshot Revealed

The police mugshot of embattled former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore has been publicly released after his shocking firing and arrest last week.

Moore, 39, was fired by Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel after Paige Shiver, the woman with whom he had an affair, brought proof of their illicit relationship to Manuel’s attention. Manuel fired Moore for both the affair and the coach’s prior lie about the tryst. Moore then immediately left Manuel’s office and went to Shiver’s apartment, where he burst through the door, grabbed several butter knives and scissors, and threatened to kill himself and make her watch.

“I’m going to kill myself. I’m going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You’ve ruined my life,” he allegedly shouted.

Shiver called the police, and Moore was arrested. He faces charges of home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering.

Moore is a married father of three.

“Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Manuel said in a statement. “Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and UM maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Moore arrived at Michigan in 2018 as a tight ends coach and moved up to co-offensive coordinator in 2021. In 2023, he became the full-time offensive coordinator during a tumultuous year where a sign-stealing scandal rocked the program. Moore served as head coach for the Wolverines while Jim Harbaugh sat out a three-game suspension in connection with the scandal.

The Wolverines went 8-5 during Moore’s first year at the helm—a year highlighted by a thrilling victory over Ohio State in Columbus and a bowl victory over Alabama.

Michigan went 9-3 in Moore’s first full year as head coach. He served a two-game suspension in 2025 for his part in the sign-stealing scandal.

Biff Poggi will serve as Michigan’s interim head coach.

On Friday, Moore was released on a $25,000 bond and ordered not to contact the victim. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. If convicted, he could face up to six-and-a-half years in jail.