Flyers Suspend Radio Broadcaster for Inappropriate Sexual Comments

The Philadelphia Flyers have suspended a member of their radio broadcast crew after making a sexually inappropriate remark on-air.

Tim Saunders received a two-game suspension for a remark made during what he thought was a commercial timeout for the Flyers Broadcast Network. Saunders tossed it to the network for the timeout. Then, not realizing he was still on air, he made an inappropriate remark.

Color analyst Todd Fedoruk realized the situation and attempted to intervene. “I think we’re still on the air, Tim.”

After a long pause, Saunders asked, “No, we’re not, are we? Are we? Do you have us? Talk to me.”

The network still had Saunders, and now the internet has him forever.

The Flyers issued an apology for their broadcaster’s behavior.

“We are aware of the inappropriate comment made during last night’s radio broadcast in the TV timeout of the Flyers-Sabres game. These remarks do not reflect the standards of conduct or values we expect from anyone associated with our organization.”

Effective immediately, the Flyers, along with our radio partners, 97.5 The Fanatic, have issued a two-game suspension while we address this matter with all parties involved. We take this matter very seriously and sincerely apologize to our listeners, fans, and all those affected by these comments.”

The loss dropped the Fyers to 17-10-6 on the season.