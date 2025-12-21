The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders took their game to another level on Sunday, after the Eagles’ two-point conversion toward the end of the game at the Commanders’ Northwest Stadium sent the teams into a brawl.

Eagles backup running back Tank Bigsby had made a 22-yard touchdown, putting the Eagles way ahead of the Commanders, 27-10. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni then opted to go for a two-point conversion and succeeded as Saquon Barkley ran through the left side of the offensive line, according to Sports Illustrated.

Barkley was left pushing through the Commanders to get back to his team, but things got heated.

It wasn’t long before the teams began tussling amid a shower of yellow flags.

WATCH:

Three players ended up tossed from the game. Commanders defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, Washington safety Quan Martin, and Eagles offensive lineman Tyler Steen ended up heading for the showers.

The win sent the Eagles to the playoffs with an NFC East title. In fact, Philadelphia is the first NFC East team to win the title in back-to-back years since the Eagles did the same from 2001 to 2004.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston