WATCH: Steelers’ DK Metcalf Punches Lions Fan During Wild Altercation

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf took a swing at a Lions fan in the stands during the Steelers’ 29-24 defeat of the Lions on Sunday.

The shocking moment occurred towards the end of the first half as the Lions were driving into Pittsburgh territory. Metcalf got into a verbal altercation with a fan wearing a Honolulu Blue wig, which suddenly turned physical when Metcalf pulled the fan toward him and threw a punch.

According to reports, the fan was taunting the players while holding a Steelers jersey.

CBS cameras captured the altercation, and announcer Jim Nantz offered advice to Metcalf.

“And that is not gonna have great consequences for the Steelers and Metcalf,” Nantz said. “He’s just gotta block out the noise.”

Metcalf was traded from Seattle to the Steelers in March and subsequently signed a four-year, $132 million extension. On the season, he has 808 yards and six touchdowns.

The victory solidified Pittsburgh’s place atop the AFC North and put the Lions’ playoff hopes in the NFC North further in doubt.