Belichick to Hire Bobby Petrino in UNC Coaching Staff Shakeup

Bill Belichick’s first year as head football coach at North Carolina is done and dusted, and it didn’t go as planned. But that doesn’t mean he’s sitting still.

The legendary former NFL coach has begun improving North Carolina’s defense by hiring Bobby Petrino, former Arkansas head coach and offensive coordinator. The move comes after Belichick decided to fire former Freddie Kitchens after one very unimpressive season at Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels finished the 2025 campaign with one of the worst offenses in FBS. The Heels ranked 119th in the FBS in scoring (19.3 points per game) and 129th in total offense (288.8 yards per game).

Petrino’s track record of turning around moribund college offenses at schools such as Louisville and Arkansas is well documented, and Belichick will be looking for him to do the same at North Carolina.

The biggest issue confronting Petrino, initially, will be the quarterback position. While Max Johnson has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, starter Gio Lopez has indicated that he would like to return. However, it remains unclear whether Petrino or Belichick intends to move forward with Lopez. The Tar Heels ranked second-to-last in the ACC in passing yards in 2025.

Belichick has been actively pursuing four-star freshman Travis Burgess to compete for the starting job.

Players can begin transferring to other schools on Jan. 2. The Tar Heels will likely be active in recruiting players at QB and other positions. Though after Belichick’s 8-loss inaugural college campaign, the Heels will likely lose several players as well.