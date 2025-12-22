As it turns out, the Texas A&M Aggies weren’t the only ones who didn’t show up for their College Football Playoff (CFP) game over the weekend.

Legendary Texas A&M quarterback was set to join ESPN College GameDay in College Station on Saturday. However, the former Aggie great was a no-show for the game. The night before, he had been on hand in Miami for the boxing match between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua.

Unsurprisingly, that fight ended in Joshua knocking Paul out. The problem for Manziel, however, was that the fight ended after midnight, and his appearance on GameDay was scheduled for 9 AM EST.

On Sunday, Manziel issued an apology for missing the show, while not necessarily revealing the reason why he missed his scheduled appearance.

“I will have plenty more to say about what transpired yesterday,” Manziel wrote on Instagram. “There is almost nothing on this earth that would have made me miss that game. To all the people that genuinely reached out and checked in on me, I cannot thank you enough. To ESPN, Pat, Coach, Desmond, and the entire crew on GameDay, I apologize; it was out of my control. To the Aggies and A&M fanbase, I’m sorry. I will continue to let everyone out there run with a fake narrative, and at the end of the day, perception always wins over reality. I love all of you who genuinely support me through good and bad, like you’ve done for years.

“I have no doubt Texas A&M and the Aggie football program will be in that position. I’m recovering and feeling about a 3/10, going to rest up and try and get back to normal. Much love.”

Former Texas A&M basketball player and NBA champion Alex Caruso replaced Manziel on GameDay.