DK Metcalf, wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been suspended for two games after he engaged in “conduct detrimental to the NFL for initiating a physical confrontation with a fan.”
The altercation occurred Sunday during the game at Ford Field in Detroit, violating the NFL’s policy dictating that “players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day.”
“If a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable,” the policy emphasizes.
A two-game suspension will cost Metcalf $555,556 if his planned appeal is denied, per ESPN. Metcalf maintains that the Detroit Lions fan, Ryan Kennedy, used a racial slur, which Kennedy has vehemently denied.
“These allegations are completely false,” said the statement released by the Michigan law firm representing Kennedy, adding that he has experienced “harassment, threats, and messages advocating violence” following the altercation with Metcalf.
Video of the incident showed Metcalf talking to the fan while he hung over the first-row railing. He later walked up to him, grabbed his shirt collar, and then shoved him back.
“He came over because the fan in the stands was holding a ‘4’ Pittsburgh jersey. He went over, and the fan said something to him,” CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said on the broadcast. “Obviously, Metcalf did not like what he said, and you saw the swipe there. No Steelers came over to him and mentioned anything.”
