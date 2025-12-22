DK Metcalf, wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been suspended for two games after he engaged in “conduct detrimental to the NFL for initiating a physical confrontation with a fan.”

The altercation occurred Sunday during the game at Ford Field in Detroit, violating the NFL’s policy dictating that “players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day.”

“If a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable,” the policy emphasizes.

A two-game suspension will cost Metcalf $555,556 if his planned appeal is denied, per ESPN. Metcalf maintains that the Detroit Lions fan, Ryan Kennedy, used a racial slur, which Kennedy has vehemently denied.