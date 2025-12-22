“These allegations are completely false,” said the statement released by the Michigan law firm representing Kennedy, adding that he has experienced “harassment, threats, and messages advocating violence” following the altercation with Metcalf.

Video of the incident showed Metcalf talking to the fan while he hung over the first-row railing. He later walked up to him, grabbed his shirt collar, and then shoved him back.

“He came over because the fan in the stands was holding a ‘4’ Pittsburgh jersey. He went over, and the fan said something to him,” CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said on the broadcast. “Obviously, Metcalf did not like what he said, and you saw the swipe there. No Steelers came over to him and mentioned anything.”