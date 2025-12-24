Brooks Koepka, Top Name in LIV Golf, Leaves the Tour

Brooks Koepka, one of the top names in LIV Golf, has left the tour and will no longer play for for his LIV Golf team, Smash GC.

Koepka’s representatives announced the shift in a statement on Tuesday, thanking the fans for supporting him throughout LIV Golf. His name stood alongside Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson as one the top names in the tour, per Yahoo Sports.

“Brooks Koepka will be stepping away from LIV Golf,” statement said. “He is deeply grateful to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Scott O’Neil, and the LIV Golf leadership team, his teammates, and the fans.

“Family has always guided Brooks’s decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home,” it added. “Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success. Brooks remains passionate about the game of golf and will keep fans updated on what’s ahead.”

“We have amicably and mutually agreed that Brooks Koepka will no longer compete in the LIV Golf League, following the 2025 season,” LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil said in a statement.

“Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home. We appreciate the significant impact he has had on the game and wish him continued success, both on and off the course,” O’Neil added.

Whether or not Koepka will join the PGA tour remains to be seen. According to Yahoo Sports, the PGA Tour has “indicated that a pathway back from LIV would require a player to sit out at least a year after playing in a non-sanctioned event.”

“LIV’s final event ended on Aug. 25, 2025; a year’s delay would make Koepka ineligible to play until at least the PGA Tour’s fall events. He could potentially play on the DP World Tour,” added the outlet.