WATCH: Chiefs Security Has Tense Exchange with Amazon Cameraman After Last Home Game

A certain member of the Kansas City Chiefs security staff seemed less than filled with the Christmas spirit after the Chiefs’ 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos Thursday night.

One of the dominant storylines of the evening was that of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce potentially playing in his last home game in front of the hometown faithful in Kansas City.

Against that backdrop, Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football cameras made sure to get as close to Kelce as they could as he made his way into the tunnel and off the field for what could be the final time at Arrowhead. However, as Kelce made his way into the tunnel, a Chiefs security guard stood directly in front of the camera, blocking the shot.

“I told you!” the security officer said. The guard then turned to a Chiefs PR officer and said, “I told him.”

The beef, at least, seemed to be with the cameraman attempting to follow Kelce down the tunnel. There probably wouldn’t have been an issue with the photog merely taking shots as he walked off the field.

Of course, the security guy sticking his head in the shot kind of ruined the moment.

The same Chiefs security guard was seen earlier shoving cameramen out of head coach Andy Reid’s way after his post-game handshake.

If Kelce does decide to call it quits after this season, the future Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champ will play his last game in Las Vegas against the Raiders, on either January 3rd or 4th.