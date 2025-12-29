Heavyweight Boxing Star Anthony Joshua Injured in Car Crash that Kills Two in Nigeria

British heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after suffering injuries in a serious car accident that killed two people in Nigeria.

Joshua, 36, was riding in the back seat of a car traveling on a highway when one of the vehicle’s tires suddenly blew out, causing the driver to lose control and slam into a parked vehicle, according to Nigerian police.

Several videos have emerged showing a pained Joshua slowly exiting the vehicle.

“We are trying to contact Anthony, and in the meantime, we don’t want to speculate on how he is, but thankfully, he appears OK from what I have seen in the images,” Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, told the Daily Mail.

“We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.”

According to a report from Punch, the person riding in the passenger seat and the person seated next to Joshua in the back died in the accident.

Joshua, whose parents are both Nigerian, was most recently in the headlines for his knockout defeat of YouTuber Jake Paul on December 19.

“Jake Paul did really well, and he deserves his props,” Joshua said in a post-fight interview. “It takes a real man to do that, and he deserves respect for trying and trying and trying. But he came up against a real fighter tonight.”

Joshua has worn the heavyweight championship belt on two occasions during his career. Overall, he has a professional record of 29-4 with 26 knockouts,