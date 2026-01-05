The Pittsburgh Steelers appealed directly to God on Sunday ahead of their crucial game against the Baltimore Ravens by starting the game with a priestly blessing.

Before the game started, the Steelers invited a local priest to the stadium to bless the playing field just before the Steelers’ 26-24 nail-biting win against the Ravens, clinching their playoff spot and winning the AFC North title, the New York Post reported.

The Steelers won when Ravens kicker Tyler Loop missed his 44-yard field goal attempt, and the game clock wound down.

“I’m not gonna ask questions,” Steelers team captain Cam Heyward said of the blessing after the game. “The good Lord made a good decision tonight. I’m thankful, and we keep moving on.”

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was certainly hot on Sunday. He went 11-of-14 for 133 yards and threw what became the game-winning touchdown to Calvin Austin III with 55 seconds on the clock.

There has been speculation that the Steelers might just fire head coach Mike Tomlin, despite the team now being headed to the playoffs with a division title. And when he was asked about his future with the team, Tomlin jokingly replied, “If my aunt had male parts, she’d be my uncle.”

The win was a bright spot for Rodgers, too. It marks the first time since 2021 that he has been part of a team that advanced into the playoff season.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston