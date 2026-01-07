Trump Urges NFL Teams to Hire John Harbaugh After Shocking Ravens Firing

President Trump has jumped to the defense of NFL head coach John Harbaugh after the Baltimore Ravens fired him on Tuesday.

The president spoke up for Harbaugh in a Truth Social post in which he said that the NFL should “HIRE JOHN HARBAUGH, FAST. HE, AND HIS BROTHER, ARE TOTAL WINNERS!!!”

Trump’s entreaty came only hours after the Ravens dumped Harbaugh after 18 seasons leading the team.

“Well, I was hoping for a different kind of message on my last day here, someday, but that day has come today,” Harbaugh wrote on X after he was let go. “It comes with disappointment certainly, but more with GRATITUDE & APPRECIATION.”

“Gratitude to the owner and organization who was willing to bring in a head coach who made his mark with Special Teams success,” Harbaugh continued. “A difficult thing to do … and Appreciation for all the moments, all these years, that are etched into eternity. I hope a legacy built on Faith, always Fighting, always Believing.”

Harbaugh leaves the team as the league’s 12th-most-winning coach with 193 wins.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said it was “an incredibly difficult decision” to fire Harbaugh and added that he has “profound respect” for the now former coach.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, given the tremendous 18 years we have spent together and the profound respect I have for John as a coach and, most importantly, as a great man of integrity,” Bisciotti said in a statement.

Harbaugh has long been an open Trump fan.

Both John and his brother Jim, who is also an NFL coach, were seen with Trump in the White House in July.

