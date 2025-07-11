NFL Coaches Jim and John Harbaugh Visit with Donald Trump in the White House

NFL coaches Jim and John Harbaugh were on hand to visit with President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday as the 2025 NFL season prepares to kick off with training camps.

According to sources, the coaches appeared in D.C. after they were invited for an Oval Office visit, USA Today reported.

John has been head coach for the Baltimore Ravens for an amazing 18 seasons, while brother Jim is entering into season two as the chief of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both have visited the White House before. John attended the White House visit with the Ravens in 2013 after winning Super Bowl 47, and Jim had the opportunity to visit in 2015 when he was head coach for Michigan.

The Harbaughs are a friendly audience for President Trump.

Jim, for instance, is well known for his pro-life stance. Last year, he took to the podium and made a few comments at the 2024 March for Life in Washington, D.C.

“You know, we all talk about human rights. There’s really no rights that are important unless you have the right to life,” he said from the stage. “This is a great day for a march. It’s a great day for the sanctity of life, and [it is] football weather. Let’s make it a great day.”

Jim Harbaugh has also been a big supporter of children by visiting with sick kids in the hospital in Ann Arbor.

As for John, while he has generally shunned the political spotlight, some hint about his ideals can be gleaned from his call to build a wall on the southern border to stop the flow of illegal aliens.

“I’m going Trump here,” Harbaugh said in 2015. “Build the wall. If you don’t have a border, you don’t have a country. You’re not a country without a border, right? At the same time, you’ve got 12 [million] to 15 million hardworking people here. Give them a shot. Give them a chance to become a citizen, so they’re paying taxes. All of us know that it’s not that complicated, but this side doesn’t want to solve it. Neither does [the other] side. Neither one of them wants to solve the problem. Solve the problem

