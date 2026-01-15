Horrific Video of Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt’s Jeep Flipping Over Emerges

A jaw-dropping video has been released showing Bengals corner Cam Taylor-Britt’s November car crash in Kentucky.

The November 15 incident caught by surveillance video shows Taylor-Britt’s jeep speeding down the street after running a red light and then plowing into a parked Chevy Cruze with enough force to send the player’s Jeep into the air, turning over, and ending up on its roof and skidding across the street, the New York Post reported.

WATCH:

Taylor-Brit had only recently completed a five-day jail sentence for a different car accident, not long before the video.

Police determined that the player was not driving the Jeep.

Officers say that the Jeep was being driven by Tyler-Britt’s brother, Jafabian Booker, and that the Bengals player was a passenger.

Booker initially told officers that a “drunk female” was driving their car and she had run off after the crash. But he eventually admitted he was driving and that there was no woman in the car.

Tyler-Britt said he was not driving because his license had been suspended.

Despite Booker’s admission and the property damage, Covington, Kentucky, police made no arrests. The county prosecutors also filed no charges against either Tyler-Britt or Booker.

“This case was not turned over to any prosecutor’s office because no one committed a crime,” Covington Police Captain Justin Bradbury told the media.

Tyler-Britt was not harmed in the car crash, but he suffered a Lisfranc injury in his left foot the next day on the field. The injury ended his season.

