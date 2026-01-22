Feds Launch Investigation Into the Death of Colts Owner Jim Irsay

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a probe into the doctor who prescribed late Colts Owner Jim Irsay ketamine and other powerful pain medications.

According to the Washington Post, the investigation will center on the circumstances surrounding Irsay’s death and what, if any, part substance use played in the demise of his health.

“A federal grand jury subpoena, reviewed by The Post, shows the agency is seeking records and information relating to Irsay’s death, his “substance (illegal and prescription) use,” the article states. The article also says the probe will also delve into Irsay’s “relationship with Dr. Harry Haroutunian, a prominent addiction specialist based in California.”

Irsay died in May of last year, with his cause of death ruled a cardiac arrest triggered by acute pneumonia. Harountunian is the physician who signed the late owner’s death certificate.

No autopsy took place.

While news of the investigation emerged on Wednesday, FBI agents have already been conducting dozens of interviews with Irsay’s family and friends in Indianapolis.

After a 2014 incident in which Irsay was arrested for intoxicated driving, he launched an initiative called Kick the Stigma, aimed at removing the inhibitions and insecurities attached to the discussion of mental health issues.

Irsay, who has battled addiction issues throughout his life, appeared to be a success story as he publicly claimed he was free from opioid abuse. However, as the Washington Post reported in August, Haroutunian supplied ketamine and opioid pills to Irsay.

“I do understand that there have been some subpoenas provided, but not to me, the Colts, or any of our current employees,” said Dan Emerson, Colts chief legal officer. Emerson further stated that the FBI has not yet directly contacted the Colts.