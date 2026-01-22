US Tennis Stars Shut Down Australian Open Reporter Who Tried to Get Them to Denounce America

A sports reporter is taking heat for repeatedly trying to goad U.S. pro tennis players into saying they are ashamed to represent America.

Owen Lewis, who writes for outlets including the New York Times’ The Athletic, most recently asked tennis player Amanda Anisimova “how it feels” to play as an American at the Australian Open.

During the press availability for the tournament, Lewis asked, “I’ve been asking a lot of the American players how it feels to play under the American flag right now. I’m curious how you feel.”

Anisimova did not take the anti-American, left-wing “reporter’s” bait.

“I was born in America, so I’m always proud to represent my country. A lot of us are doing really well. It’s great to see a lot of great athletes on the women’s and men’s side, so I feel like we are all doing a great job of representing ourselves,” she replied.

But the rage-baiting “reporter” continued to try to get her to denounce America, and said in his follow-up, “Just to clarify a little. I mean… sort of in the context of the last year of everything that’s been happening in the US, does that complicate that feeling at all?”

“I don’t think that’s relevant,” she intelligently responded.

This isn’t the first time this US-hating scribe tried this tactic.

The same soyboy reporter tried to get Taylor Fritz to denounce the U.S. at the Australian Open, as well.

“I’m asking all the American players, and, um, there’s a lot happening back home in the U.S. It kind of has been for a lot last year, and just kind of wondering how you’re feeling about all that?” Lewis asked.

For his part, Fritz was visibly annoyed by the question, and replied, “I mean, I’ not sure what we’re, like, specifically talking about, but there is a lot going on in the U.S. and, I don’t know, I feel like whatever I say here is gonna get put into a headline and it’s gonna get taken out of context. So, I’d really rather not do something that’s going to cause a big distraction for me in the middle of a tournament.”

Smart man, Fritz.

Lewis has, indeed, been asking every American player what they think about being an American with his goal of trying to get the athletes to malign the U.S.A.

