NCAA D1 Cabinet Approves Jersey Patch Sponsorships in College Sports

If you felt that the influx of NIL and other cash influences had already thoroughly corrupted college sports, you may want to brace yourself.

The NCAA Division I Cabinet voted to approve jersey patch sponsorships in college sports. The new ruling will take effect on August 1, allowing patches to be placed on uniforms just in time for the start of the 2026 college football season.

“College sports are in an exciting new era of increased financial benefits for student-athletes, and the Cabinet’s vote today reflects the ongoing commitment of Division I members to drive additional revenues and fully fund those benefits,” said Illinois Athletics Director and D-I Cabinet chair, Josh Whitman, in a statement.

“This also continues the NCAA’s efforts to expand flexibility in areas of NCAA rules, thereby allowing schools and conferences to set standards that reflect their values and serve their unique needs. This important policy change is another step forward in advancing that philosophy and providing members with increased flexibility.”

As On3 reports, “Under the new legislation, schools will be able to place up to two additional commercial logos on uniforms and one additional logo on equipment during both the preseason and postseason. They can also add another logo on uniforms and apparel during conference championships.

“Patches are limited to a maximum of 4 square inches per logo, according to the NCAA. The legislation is in effect for non-NCAA championship competition.”

In anticipation of the rule’s passing, several schools, most notably LSU and UNLV, have already inked sponsorship deals.

The move will undoubtedly accelerate the commercialization of the game-day experience. In the last two years, fans in the stands and those watching at home have seen the emergence of company logos on the field and on the court, resulting from the House v. NCAA settlement approval.

Adding sponsorship patches to jerseys will create yet another revenue stream for college athletics, likely adding tens of millions of dollars annually.