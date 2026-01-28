President Donald Trump ripped the NFL Hall of Fame voters after Bill Belichick didn’t get enough votes to be inducted on the first ballot this year.

The President, who is well-known as a huge sports fan, took to his Truth Social account to criticize the voters — who are mostly left-wing sports reporters — for the snub.

“It is the same mindset that gave pro football the new and unwatchable ‘Sissy’ Kickoff Rule, that made it possible for Bill Belichick to not be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Trump wrote on Tuesday. “Both are ridiculous and should be overturned!”

Belichick became eligible for induction into the NFL Hall of Fame this year after leaving the pros for college football in 2023. But this week, the former New England Patriots head coach was notified that he fell short of the number of votes needed to be inducted this summer in Canton, Ohio.

Some reports say that Belichick’s support for Donald Trump spurred the left-wing members of the sports media to refuse to vote to induct him into the Hall of Fame.

Belichick was one of five inductee contestants in his category. Patriots owner Robert Kraft was the contributor finalist, with Roger Craig, Ken Anderson, and L.C. Greenwood the players chosen to vie as 2026 inductees.

Despite the snub, Belichick is one of the NFL’s winningest coaches. He joined the league as an assistant coach for the Baltimore Colts back in 1975 and made the jump to head coach when the Cleveland Browns gave him a shot in 1991. By 2000, he became head coach for the New England Patriots and led the team to six Super Bowl victories. But altogether, he coached in 12 Super Bowls, winning eight of them, the most of any other coach in NFL history.

ESPN reported that accusations of cheating in the infamous Spygate and Deflategate scandals surfaced during deliberations over whether to vote him into the Hall of Fame and may have been the top reason for the snub.

Regardless, the Hall of Fame snub was widely panned by pro football players, coaches, and fans alike:

