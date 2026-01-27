Outrage erupted online Tuesday following reports that Bill Belichick, former head coach for the New England Patriots, was rejected as a first-ballot Hall of Famer despite winning six Super Bowls with one of the most successful football franchises in NFL history.

Belichick reportedly “fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed for induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame during his first year of eligibility,” ESPN reported, a claim four sources close to the situation confirmed.

“Belichick received a call from a Hall representative last Friday afternoon with the news that he won’t be inducted into the Hall in Canton, Ohio, this summer,” added the outlet.

Sources said the news left Belichick feeling “puzzled” and “disappointed,” prompting him to wonder aloud, “Six Super Bowls isn’t enough?”

Belichick won six Super Bowls as head coach for the New England Patriots and two Super Bowls as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

Another source expressed to ESPN that Belichick believed “politics kept him out.”

“Politics kept him out. He doesn’t believe this is a reflection on his accomplishments,” the source said.

A spokesperson for the Pro Football Hall of Fame told the outlet the organization “does not comment on the voting of the Selection Committee and awaits the unveiling of the Class of 2026 at ‘NFL Honors’ on Feb. 5 in San Francisco.”

Several sources confirmed to ESPN that the two Patriot cheating scandals, Spygate and Deflategate, were brought up during deliberations, with one voter, speaking anonymously, saying it was determined that Belichick would serve a one-year delay as penance for the 2007 cheating scandal, Spygate. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell fined the Patriots $500,000 and Belichick $250,000 for the scandal.

“The only explanation [for the outcome] was the cheating stuff,” a veteran Hall voter told ESPN. “It really bothered some of the guys.”

Whatever the reason for Belichick’s rejection, the sports world expressed outrage across social media on Tuesday.